Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$611.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

