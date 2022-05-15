Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

CPLFF stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

