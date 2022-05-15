Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in April

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 15th total of 1,780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.52.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
