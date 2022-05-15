Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 1.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $111.96. 1,098,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,974. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

