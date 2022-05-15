Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of CPA opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

