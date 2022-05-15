Contrasting IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A DENSO 4.78% 6.19% 3.74%

IQE has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IQE and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 3 1 0 2.25 DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IQE and DENSO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $228.60 million 1.21 -$4.20 million N/A N/A DENSO $49.13 billion N/A $2.35 billion $1.53 19.01

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Summary

DENSO beats IQE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE (Get Rating)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications. The company also provides photonics products, which include vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, a 3D sensing technology that enables facial recognition, gesture control, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and other advanced sensing applications; indium phosphide (InP) laser and detector wafers that powers high speed, 5G telecommunication, and data communication fiber optic networks; Gallium Nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaSb) for multicolor uLED displays; and a range of gallium antimonide (GaSb) and InP materials that enables high definition infrared imaging and sensing in security, health monitoring, and environmental applications. In addition, it offers substrate products, such as GaSb, InP, InAs, InSb, GaSb, CZT, custom size or geometry wafers, polycrystalline materials, high purity group iii/v source materials, and bespoke orientation substrates. Further, the company provides nanoimprint lithography services. The company serves in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. IQE plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. The company also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems, as well as motor generators, power control units, and emission control components; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, it offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, Plasmacluster ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, driver status monitors, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, the company provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. DENSO Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

