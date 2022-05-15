ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $5.22 Average PT from Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $11,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ContextLogic by 671.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 22,270,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

