Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 1,735,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,593. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

