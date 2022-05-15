Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post earnings of 1.29 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.470-$5.610 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 88.20 million. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 47.95 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 58.03.

CCSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $104,765,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $18,869,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $17,116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $10,869,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

