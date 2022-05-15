Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,787 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,165,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter.

HACK opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

