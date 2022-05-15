Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

