Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.59 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

