Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $164,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 698,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.11 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.