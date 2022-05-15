Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $119,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.