Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,889,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

