Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLAC opened at $336.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

