Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 121,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.