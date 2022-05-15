Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,561 Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

VPV stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

