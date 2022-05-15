Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

