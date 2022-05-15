Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 6,719.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 243,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 794,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

