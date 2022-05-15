Conceal Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $16,776.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,168.58 or 1.00115064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00201412 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00127107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00238357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00077472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,114,170 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,863 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

