Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,682. The company has a market capitalization of $324.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

