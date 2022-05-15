Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $501.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $70.57 or 0.00235236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $501.91 million and $50.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,112,708 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

