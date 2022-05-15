Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at CL King

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CL King from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

