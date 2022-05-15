Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.78

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and traded as low as $125.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $125.66, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

