Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after buying an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,869. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

