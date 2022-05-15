Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

