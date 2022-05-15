Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $287,889.49 and $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00684105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00175568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.