Coloplast A/S Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

