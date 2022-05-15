Coldstack Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $468,255.59 and $245,293.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037011 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.81 or 1.99110989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.