Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

CLVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

CLVR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 280.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

