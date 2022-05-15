Citigroup Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $18.50

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

