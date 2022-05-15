Citigroup Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $13.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

