Citigroup Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $158.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.58.

ASND stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

