Citigroup Raises Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Price Target to $3.25

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet in the third quarter worth about $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owlet by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at $5,489,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

