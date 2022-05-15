Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $40,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

