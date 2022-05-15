Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,980 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $46,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $196.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day moving average is $243.66.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,710,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

