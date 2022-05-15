Citigroup Inc. Purchases 47,059 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

