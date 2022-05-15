Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 21,739,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,552,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

