Citigroup Inc. Has $52.12 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $52,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of ED opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

