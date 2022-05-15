Citigroup Inc. Has $50.05 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 171,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

APH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.