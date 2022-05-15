Citigroup Inc. Has $48.07 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $48,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $477.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

