Citigroup Inc. Has $42.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $42,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.72. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

