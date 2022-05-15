Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $44,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.