Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 77.50 Average PT from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($0.96).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

LON CINE traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.52 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.57 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.70 ($1.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.74. The firm has a market cap of £322.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

