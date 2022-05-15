CIBC Upgrades Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

ELEEF opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

