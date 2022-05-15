Christopher Justin Reid Buys 80,000 Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Rating) Director Christopher Justin Reid bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,495,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,132,006.12.

CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About Troilus Gold (Get Rating)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

