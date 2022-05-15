China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

