Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

