Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,380,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

